Woodford County in need of school bus drivers, monitors

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford County school district is in need of school bus drivers and monitors.

Like Fayette County, the district increased its starting pay for drivers.

Drivers will now start at $16.18 an hour. That’s a $1.25 increase.

Monitors will start at $12.17 an hour.

The district is in need of 15 bus drivers.

They need about 10 monitors.

