Woodford County in need of school bus drivers, monitors

The Woodford County school district is in need of school bus drivers and monitors.
The Woodford County school district is in need of school bus drivers and monitors.(WHSV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford County school district is in need of school bus drivers and monitors.

Like Fayette County, the district increased its starting pay for drivers.

Drivers will now start at $16.18 an hour. That’s a $1.25 increase.

Monitors will start at $12.17 an hour.

The district is in need of 15 bus drivers.

They need about 10 monitors.

You can apply here.

