Woodford County in need of school bus drivers, monitors
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford County school district is in need of school bus drivers and monitors.
Like Fayette County, the district increased its starting pay for drivers.
Drivers will now start at $16.18 an hour. That’s a $1.25 increase.
Monitors will start at $12.17 an hour.
The district is in need of 15 bus drivers.
They need about 10 monitors.
