46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 10.

One new death was reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,756. The city’s death toll is 238. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 47 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County out of the red zone with 14.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The health department also announced Wednesday that they had passed the milestone of their 10,000th first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 412,924 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 4,884 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

