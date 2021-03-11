Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern returns again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a stretch of dry and spring-like weather, now spring-like shower and thunderstorm chances are increasing back into the forecast.

Keep an umbrella or rain jacket on hand if you plan to be out this evening or tonight as isolated and scattered showers move through. We will still get in on plenty of dry time, but then by late tonight and through the overnight, storm chances will increase yet again to become more widespread. Temperatures will stay relatively mild due to cloud cover and gusty southwesterly. Overnight lows are only expected to reach the lower-50s.

By Friday morning, showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the Commonwealth and slowly moving to the south. As we get into the afternoon hours, much of northern and central Kentucky will begin to see some dry time, but southern Kentucky areas will still be getting in on some locally heavy showers as a front continue to dip to the south. Highs on Monday are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s, with gusty winds remaining.

A few more rounds of scattered showers will be with us through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, but I believe you’ll still be able to find some time to enjoy if you wanted to get outside. By next week, however, another pair of active systems come in to bring another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, and more scattered showers will remain through the rest of the week. Highs will take a slight dip into the lower 50s on Sunday, but then it looks like we’ll return to the 50s and even the 60s through next week.

