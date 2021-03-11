Advertisement

Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - During a global pandemic, it’s easy to focus only on COVID-19, but it was a different disease that took the life of a 13-year-old boy in Bourbon County.

Now, his family wants to make sure other parents are aware of the dangers of meningitis.

“Just like that he was gone,” Brittany Lucy Parsons said. “We had no idea this was even a threat.”

Her son Parker’s illness started with symptoms as simple as a headache, and it progressed so quickly that by the time Parker developed a rash and started having trouble walking, it was too late.

The family called an ambulance and Parker was rushed to UK Hospital. But, the form of meningitis Parker contracted made his brain swell too much.

“Every person that we talk to has been like, ‘don’t they vaccinate for that?’,” Brittany Lucy said. “Yeah, but they don’t tell you it only covers three types of meningitis, with the type that he had, normally when the headache starts you have 3 to 8 hours to live. So, now his heart is beating in Tennessee.”

The Parsons are making sure their son didn’t die in vain, donating his organs and sharing his story in hopes they can save even one family from following in their footsteps.

“I don’t wish this on any mother in the world,” Brittany Lucy said.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account for Parker’s family, and they ask that you visit his YouTube channel to get a glimpse of his personality.

