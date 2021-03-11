Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain blows in some change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will drive up our rain chances and knockdown our temperatures.

The next big thing for us will be here later today. It is a cold front! This front will increase our chances of showers & thunderstorms. Most of this arrives after we reach a high around the low 70s. It looks awesome out there until the rain rolls through the region. Honestly, we need this system. We have been so dry lately that our wildfire risk has been elevated.

Once this door is opened, the storm chances will remain in play through the weekend. There is even a path carved out for next week as well. Several rounds will lineup.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.