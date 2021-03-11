Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are hearing about more unemployment problems.

It’s been almost one year since tens of thousands of people began losing their jobs and there are still many people who tell us they can’t seem to wake up from that nightmare.

Thursday, a House panel will hear from nearly a half dozen people, from the state treasurer to labor cabinet secretary, about fraud in the system.

Along with a lot of people telling us they were not able to get their claims resolved some people who said they were not supposed to get unemployment received notification of payment. And what’s scary they say is the notification also had a lot of their personal information on it such as their social security number. We have also heard from people who said they were not able to get what was owed them after someone else used their name to apply for benefits.

Thursday’s hearing comes just a few weeks after the state auditor testified about a scathing report of the unemployment insurance program which said some federal laws were broken.

The committee is only hearing testimony and is not expected to take any action in the form of legislation Thursday.

