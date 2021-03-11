Kentucky rallies then falters late, loses to Mississippi State 74-73 in SEC Tourney

NASHVILLE – (WKYT) The Kentucky Wildcats had their season come to an end with a dramatic 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats, which trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half, used another Dontaie Allen barrage of the 3-pointers to lead 71-66 late in the game. State rallied and led 74-73 when Allen, who finished with 23 points like he did against the Bulldogs on January 2, missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

