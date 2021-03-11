Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair set to return for summer 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair will return this year.

The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 considerations.

The annual event, which has been a summer tradition since 1961, will once again be held at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.

The event is currently scheduled for June 10 through June 20.

Get ready! The exciting Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair returns June 10-20, 2021 at Masterson Station Park! A vendor application is now available on our website at www.TheBluegrassFair.com! Posted by Bluegrass Fair on Thursday, March 11, 2021

