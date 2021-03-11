Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair set to return for summer 2021
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair will return this year.
The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday afternoon.
The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 considerations.
The annual event, which has been a summer tradition since 1961, will once again be held at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.
The event is currently scheduled for June 10 through June 20.
