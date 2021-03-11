Advertisement

Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair set to return for summer 2021

Organizers say the fair will return in 2021. (Photo: Bluegrass Fair/Facebook)
Organizers say the fair will return in 2021. (Photo: Bluegrass Fair/Facebook)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair will return this year.

The announcement was made on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 considerations.

The annual event, which has been a summer tradition since 1961, will once again be held at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.

The event is currently scheduled for June 10 through June 20.

Get ready! The exciting Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair returns June 10-20, 2021 at Masterson Station Park! A vendor application is now available on our website at www.TheBluegrassFair.com!

Posted by Bluegrass Fair on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington right now.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington
Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken returning to Lexington
The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late...
Fire destroys 150-year-old Kentucky covered bridge
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average

Latest News

Showers & storms arrive
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern returns again
It’s been almost one year since tens of thousands of people began losing their jobs and there...
Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems
So, what’s inside? Lots of games, bowling, two restaurants, three bars and ten movie theaters,...
LexLive entertainment complex opens in downtown Lexington
Family: Shooting victim dies
Family: Shooting victim dies