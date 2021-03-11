Man critically injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Augusta Drive and Raleigh Road for a report of shots being fired just after 3 a.m.

Officers found a man near a curb on Augusta Drive suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to release any other details.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.