Advertisement

Man critically injured in Lexington shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
A man was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lexington early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Augusta Drive and Raleigh Road for a report of shots being fired just after 3 a.m.

Officers found a man near a curb on Augusta Drive suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to release any other details.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington right now.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington
Lee’s Famous Recipe chicken returning to Lexington
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken returning to Lexington
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
The 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge in Washington County, Ky. was destroyed by fire late...
Fire destroys 150-year-old Kentucky covered bridge
Life expectancy in some rural Ky. counties nearly 10 years lower than U.S. average

Latest News

This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Student Body President Courtney Wheeler
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews UK Student Body President Courtney Wheeler
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jon Canler, church administrator for Ashland Avenue...
WATCH The Breakdown | Jon Canler, church administrator for Ashland Avenue Baptist Church
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen