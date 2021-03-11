Advertisement

Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
VIPER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was found dead along the road early Wednesday morning in Perry County.

KSP Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a dead body along Cassie Road in the Viper community.

When troopers arrived, they found the body of 35-year-old Zachary Caudill of Viper with signs of blunt force trauma on the body. Caudill was pronounced dead by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Police said upon further investigation, troopers found that Caudill and his brother were trying to steal copper lines from an abandoned mine in Letcher County when he fell from a ventilation shaft and suffered severe injuries.

Caudill was then driven to his home in Viper where he was found dead.

An autopsy is scheduled and results are pending.

