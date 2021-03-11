Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County deputies are looking for a missing teenager.

They found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late Tuesday night. Deputies say she was last seen in Louisville Tuesday. She was headed to EKU.

If you know anything about where she could be, you’re asked to call police at (502) 863-7855.

