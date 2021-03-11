Advertisement

Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County deputies are looking for a missing teenager.

They found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late Tuesday night. Deputies say she was last seen in Louisville Tuesday. She was headed to EKU.

If you know anything about where she could be, you’re asked to call police at (502) 863-7855.

