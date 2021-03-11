VACCINE TEAM | Vaccination proof for travel? When diabetics can get their shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Before COVID-19, I traveled a lot. After I’m fully vaccinated will I receive a card or official vaccine record to show the airline that I’ve been fully vaccinated once I resume traveling again?

You should receive a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it. The Centers for Disease Control advises that you keep your vaccination card in case you need it for future use. Learn more about how to find your vaccination record.

U.S. airlines currently do not require any type proof of vaccination before traveling.

As international borders reopen, some countries might require COVID-19 vaccination proof, like some countries do for yellow fever, polio, or Meningococcal meningitis.

I have Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure plus I’m married to a person who has cancer. When can I get my shot?

Both you and your spouse can receive the vaccine now because your health conditions put both of you in Phase 1C, which includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.

If either of you are 60 years old or over, you should also get an even higher priority in scheduling an appointment.

We understand the whole vaccination process can be confusing and sometimes frustrating because finding an available appointment isn’t always easy. However, searching online for an appointment could pay off especially if you’re able to do a little driving. With more pharmacies now offering online scheduling for vaccinations, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.

What is the percentage of people who die of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to those dying of COVID itself?

There are no confirmed cases of anyone in Kentucky dying because of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 414,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 4,921 of them or 1.19 percent ended with the person’s death.

