WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 414,131 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.95 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 260 are in kids 18 or younger.
213 of today’s cases are in the corrections system.
There were 37 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 4,921.
As of Thursday, 523 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 136 are in the ICU, and 75 are on ventilators. At least 48,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The governor announced federally regulated skilled nursing homes will begin easing restrictions on visitation starting Monday:
State leaders say beginning April 15, the state is hoping to open 11 Kentucky Career Center regional locations across the state for in-person meetings with the public. Appointments will be required.
