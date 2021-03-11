Advertisement

WATCH: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening date for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington has arrived.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March 11, at 10 a.m. and they’ll open to the public later in the day at 3 p.m.

PREVIOUS: New Lexington entertainment complex targets March opening; hiring for 150 jobs

LexLive is owned by the California-based company Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

“The grand opening of LexLive brings an elevated level of excitement to the evolution of our entertainment and dining offerings in Lexington. We are excited to see this project become a reality. It has been a true community effort that will establish a new gathering spot for our new Lexington neighbors,” said George Krikorian, President of Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

So, what’s inside? Lots of games, bowling, two restaurants, three bars and ten movie theaters, one of which is home to the largest screen in the state.

Exclusive sneak peek inside Lexington’s new entertainment complex

LexLive is located at 301 S. Broadway, right across from Rupp Arena. Parking is available in the six-level secure parking garage adjacent to the venue.

LexLive will employ more than 200 employees. In February, they held a job fair to immediately hire for around 150 of those positions.

