Advertisement

Weekend food giveaway to be organized in honor of Breonna Taylor, gun violence victims

Local community activist Christopher 2X, alongside the mother of Breonna Taylor, Tamika Palmer,...
Local community activist Christopher 2X, alongside the mother of Breonna Taylor, Tamika Palmer, and national social justice group Until Freedom will be organizing a food giveaway in remembrance of lives lost due to violent crime.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local community activist Christopher 2X, alongside the mother of Breonna Taylor, Tamika Palmer, and national social justice group Until Freedom will be organizing a food giveaway in remembrance of lives lost due to violent crime.

The community food distribution will be hosted by Community Connections at 2500 Montgomery Street Sunday at 3 p.m.

In a news conference on Wednesday, 2X said that Palmer reached out to the Game Changers organization to bring attention to gun violence and those affected by it on the anniversary of Taylor’s death.

“(Palmer) wanted to make sure that this anniversary would also mark a time that she could also share another pain that’s staining her heart, besides losing her daughter, and that’s the record number of homicides,” 2X said.

The past year in Louisville ended with a record number of homicides, with 173 victims killed in shootings and 586 non-fatal shootings. With only 69 days into 2021, 2X said there were 34 deadly shootings and 113 non-fatal shootings.

2X said the “significant” food giveaway will provide a healing experience in giving away food to families and kids in need.

The Game Changers organization also announced a partnership with Roc Nation and Jay-Z for the event, who reached out to 2X providing resources for around 500 boxes of food to giveaway.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Heavy police presence along Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington right now.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Pleasant Point Drive in Lexington
A semi hauling thousands of chickens hit a bridge, shutting down North Broadway in Lexington.
Semi hauling chickens hits bridge, shutting down busy Lexington road
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions

Latest News

To great fanfare outside the Kentucky Humane Society, Ethan went home -- for good -- with the...
Ethan the dog finds forever home after months of recovery
In Laurel County, UnitedHealthCare is partnering up with former Kentucky football star and...
Lynn Bowden, UnitedHealthCare teaming up to help fight child hunger in Kentucky
Majority of Kentucky counties behind in average life expectancy
Majority of Kentucky counties behind in average life expectancy
Police car
Police: Perry County man found dead after trying to steal copper lines