Weekend food giveaway to be organized in honor of Breonna Taylor, gun violence victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local community activist Christopher 2X, alongside the mother of Breonna Taylor, Tamika Palmer, and national social justice group Until Freedom will be organizing a food giveaway in remembrance of lives lost due to violent crime.

The community food distribution will be hosted by Community Connections at 2500 Montgomery Street Sunday at 3 p.m.

In a news conference on Wednesday, 2X said that Palmer reached out to the Game Changers organization to bring attention to gun violence and those affected by it on the anniversary of Taylor’s death.

“(Palmer) wanted to make sure that this anniversary would also mark a time that she could also share another pain that’s staining her heart, besides losing her daughter, and that’s the record number of homicides,” 2X said.

The past year in Louisville ended with a record number of homicides, with 173 victims killed in shootings and 586 non-fatal shootings. With only 69 days into 2021, 2X said there were 34 deadly shootings and 113 non-fatal shootings.

2X said the “significant” food giveaway will provide a healing experience in giving away food to families and kids in need.

The Game Changers organization also announced a partnership with Roc Nation and Jay-Z for the event, who reached out to 2X providing resources for around 500 boxes of food to giveaway.

