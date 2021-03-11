WKYT to host ‘Day of Giving’ to help American Red Cross with flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the heels of the Appalachia Rises relief effort, which raised $1.1 million, WKYT and WYMT will join forces for a “Day of Giving” to help the American Red Cross reach its financial goal to assist those impacted by recent flooding.

At the beginning of March, Kentucky has been by its worst flooding event since 1957. Hundreds of people have been staying in emergency shelters set up by the Red Cross. As of Wednesday night, more than 150 Red Cross responders are helping families in need, serving nearly 8,000 meals and snacks since the flooding began.

The Red Cross has also distributed more than 1,300 relief items, including personal hygiene products and clean-up items.

But, they can’t do it without your donations.

On Friday, March 12 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., we’ll host a Day of Giving. You can click here to donate, or call (855) 999-GIVE.

You can also donate through the mail by completing this donation form and mail to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839.

