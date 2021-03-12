11th Region boys’ and girls’ championships to air on CW Lexington, WKYT.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The boys’ and girls’ 11th Region title games will air on CW Lexington and WKYT.com, it was announced on Friday.

Produced by PrepSpin, the 11th Region finals are set for March 27. The girls’ championship game will tip at 2:30. The boy’s title game follows at 5:30.

District tournaments across the state begin on Monday, March 15.

