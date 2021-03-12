Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Pattern remains active through next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our weekend forecast remains split with some dry time, another active pattern will be setting up for next week with more showers and storms.

While most will stay dry in central and eastern Kentucky for this evening and tonight, a band of showers will continue to move through southern Kentucky. This band of rain will let up for a bit tonight across the region, but another wave of showers will move in by late tonight and overnight that could bring some more rain chances to areas. Temperatures will cool through the 40s this evening and tonight, and some areas could reach the upper 30s overnight.

By Saturday, we’ll begin with a chilly note to the day as temperatures start in the lower 40s. A mix of sun and clouds will be out across the Commonwealth, but cloudier skies will remain for parts of southern and western Kentucky. A few more rounds of scattered showers will be present again through the afternoon, but the best chances will stick to southwestern regions. Highs by Saturday afternoon are expected to vary, but generally, most will be in the 50s.

Another round of scattered showers will be with us on Sunday as a front lifts back to the north across our region. Still, a more active system will move in Monday, providing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Once this system is through, we’ll have more scattered and isolated chances through the middle of the week before a second system comes in towards the second half of next week.

