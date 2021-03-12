Bassey’s 22 points lifts Western Kentucky past UAB in CUSA semis

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Charles Bassey had 22 points as Western Kentucky narrowly defeated UAB 64-60 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tournament.

Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, including two free throws with 35 seconds to play, and eight assists for Western Kentucky (20-6), which will play North Texas in Saturday’s championship.

UAB got two attempts at a tying 3-pointer on the final possession after McKnight’s free throws but came up empty. Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Blazers.

