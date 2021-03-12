Advertisement

Bassey’s 22 points lifts Western Kentucky past UAB in CUSA semis

Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, including two free throws with 35 seconds to play.
Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey (23) works for position on UAB center Trey Jemison (55)...
Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey (23) works for position on UAB center Trey Jemison (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Conference USA men's tournament, in Frisco, Texas, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)(Matt Strasen | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Charles Bassey had 22 points as Western Kentucky narrowly defeated UAB 64-60 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tournament.

Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, including two free throws with 35 seconds to play, and eight assists for Western Kentucky (20-6), which will play North Texas in Saturday’s championship.

UAB got two attempts at a tying 3-pointer on the final possession after McKnight’s free throws but came up empty. Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Blazers.

