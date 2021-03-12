Advertisement

Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple from Frankfort hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their celebrated 30-year wedding anniversary.

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash Ball 225 very often, but had gone to East Wood Shell on Versailles Road in Frankfort to play his Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers when he decided to buy a Cash Ball 225 ticket for the March 9 drawing.

The next morning he pulled up the winning numbers on his phone using the lottery’s app to check his tickets. He checked his Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets but didn’t win anything on them.

“I was like, oh wait, I have a Cash Ball ticket to check,” he said. “I always look at the Cash Ball number first and sure enough I matched. I looked at the other number, I matched and then the other number, I matched and then the other number I matched. I blinked my eyes and looked at the last number realizing I had all of the numbers,” he told lottery officials. “I dropped down in the chair,” he said.

He went to show his wife when he told her to get her glasses.

“I think I’m dreaming,” he told her.

She looked at the ticket and sure enough, he had matched all the numbers.

“We were tickled to death,” his wife said.

He told lottery officials they both went on to work that day.

“It definitely wasn’t a normal workday,” he said.

He made the drive to Louisville to lottery headquarters Thursday where he received a check after taxes for $159,751.42.

The couple said they have been renting a home all their married life and are going to look at purchasing a house.

