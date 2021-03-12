Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases; 29 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the governor says the state is seeing a 3.88 percent positivity rate.

There were 29 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 4,950.

As of Friday, 520 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 125 are in the ICU, and 88 are on ventilators.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the Governor said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

