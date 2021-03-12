Advertisement

How vaccine makers are fighting coronavirus variants

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In the war on COVID-19, there are still plenty of questions.

First, how long do the vaccines last and do they work against the highly contagious coronavirus variants?

“While we are starting to see emerging evidence that the vaccines remain effective through circulating variants and that the risk of breakthrough infections in vaccinating persons and spreading the virus to others is low, we must be resolute to fully answer these critical questions,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All three companies with vaccines now authorized in the United States are working to make sure their product provides protection against the variants.

This week, Moderna announced the first participants have received its modified COVID-19 vaccines, designed as potential boosters.

In the battle against the variants, two strategies are being pursued.

Vaccinated people could get specific booster shots against each variant that crops up, or a get shot that offers protection against several variants.

“Here is the challenge: Are we going to chase each variant in an almost ‘whack-a-mole’ way or are we going to try and get a vaccine that has a good degree of cross-protection against several and get the level of virus so low that we don’t really have an outbreak proportion,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

And that all hinges on more Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

“We ask for your participation by rolling up your sleeve when it’s your turn to be vaccinated, and we ask for your leadership in helping others do both of the same,” Walensky said.

Vaccine maker Moderna says they hope to have results on a COVID-19 vaccine booster by May, possibly earlier.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March...
Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

Latest News

Nigeria has experienced yet another mass abduction involving schoolchildren.
Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo: ‘I am not going to resign’
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set...
No need to lose sleep over shift to daylight saving time
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Part of busy Lexington road closed due to fire
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit