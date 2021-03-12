Jailers at the Knox County Detention Center implement UV-C light technology to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As more people are vaccinated, the chances of spreading the virus lowers. However, officials at the Knox County Detention Center still have concerns.

“Looking for new things to do that might help us to make everybody feel a little more safe or ease. The worry is always there for the inmates and my staff and for me so anything we can come up with or anybody someone thought of we were willing to try,” said Jailer Mary Hammons.

That is why jail officials partnered with Command Sourcing Inc., to obtain a UV-C light that will serve as a disinfection agent.

“It’s a light burnt smell. Just a little bit of a burnt smell. You can tell but nothing changes. So what did it actually burn?,” said Deputy and Comptroller Dave Stewart.

The light burns pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

“Scientists do think it’s through the air. So we’re going to wear our masks,” said Hammons.

Jailers say the UV-C light is proven to kill more than 99.9% of the pathogens. This includes the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This machine by killing things in the air and on the surfaces will be another plus for it,” she said.

The new technology creates a sense of hope felt by the inmates as well as staff. The shared hope is knowing the light will keep everyone safe.

“It’s like you have a castle and you’ve got a big wall. Well suddenly you have a moat and then you can put a fence out front. Well it’s the moat and the wall in addition to fighting off everything,” Stewart.

The light is called the R-Zero Arc and Stewart says it can disinfect the air and surfaces in a 1,000 square foot room in just seven minutes. The new technology is also part of the center’s mitigation strategy. Other protocol includes mandatory mask wearing quarantining.

