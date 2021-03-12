Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggier setup returns to the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several showers & thunderstorms will be passing through the region.

These rounds of showers & some thunderstorms will be with us for several more days. I never think that it is a complete washout, but we will have some very wet moments over the next several days. Today is probably one of the wetter days until early next week.

Our wet weather will run through the weekend. It won’t rain every second of the weekend, but there will be plenty of chances.

Another round of heavier rain arrives on Monday.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.