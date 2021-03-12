Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggier setup returns to the region

Showers with a few thunderstorms
Showers with a few thunderstorms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several showers & thunderstorms will be passing through the region.

These rounds of showers & some thunderstorms will be with us for several more days. I never think that it is a complete washout, but we will have some very wet moments over the next several days. Today is probably one of the wetter days until early next week.

Our wet weather will run through the weekend. It won’t rain every second of the weekend, but there will be plenty of chances.

Another round of heavier rain arrives on Monday.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March...
Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

Latest News

Showers & storms arrive
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern returns again
Showers & some thunderstorms develop today.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms arrive
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain blows in some change
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds To Usher In Storms