Kentucky Newsmakers 3/14: Senate Budget Chairman Chris McDaniel; Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Senate Budget Chairman Chris McDaniel and Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey.

The one thing that Kentucky lawmakers have to do before they adjourn at the end of this month is pass a state budget. After lengthy discussions this week in Frankfort, we have a better idea of where lawmakers may be headed with the spending plan.

Governor Andy Beshear has called on the legislature to “go bold.” Include some projects and raises for teachers and state employees. Republicans have been more cautious, with some wanting to hold back some of the $12 billion expected from taxpayers. And, this week we got a better idea of the money Kentucky will get from the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Democrats in Washington with no Republican support.

First, Senate Budget Chairman, Rep. Chris McDaniel is here to discuss the COVID relief bill, the governor’s proposals in his state budget plan, the key accomplishment of this session of the General Assembly and more.

Senate Democratic leader Morgan McGarvey leads a caucus of just eight Democrats compared to 30 Republicans. It’s nearly impossible for Democrats to pass legislation and isn’t easy for them to change the final form of bills. But McGarvey is still a force—he shows up and brings his progressive passion to the Senate floor and to some of the most powerful committees in the legislature’s upper chamber. That includes the budget committee which is right now crafting a spending plan for Kentucky, the most important business for the General Assembly right now. Senate Minority Leader McGarvey joins us to describe his role in legislation and more.

