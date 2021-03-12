Advertisement

Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible

Lexington physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says as more people get vaccinated the closer we’ll be to...
Lexington physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says as more people get vaccinated the closer we’ll be to herd immunity.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a few days, about a million Kentuckians will have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which, according to health experts, is a good sign.

RELATED: More Kentuckians will be eligible to get vaccine starting Monday

Lexington physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says as more people get vaccinated the closer we’ll be to herd immunity.

Thursday night, President Biden announced states should make vaccines available to all adults by May 1. Stanton says that goal is certainly possible with three COVID-19 vaccines now available, and perhaps a fourth one on the way.

“When we have a lot of pharmacies, a lot of clinics administering the vaccines, that’s going to crank up access to the vaccines very quickly,” Dr. Stanton said. “The Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes that possible because it doesn’t take extreme measures to protect it, cool it, freeze it, store it, that sort of thing.”

However, he says the challenge will be enhancing vaccine access in rural areas.

Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

President Biden is hoping Americans can gather together for the Fourth of July. Dr. Stanton believes that’s possible too. He says, by that time, enough people who want the vaccine should have had access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March...
Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

Latest News

51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Showers with a few thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggier setup returns to the region