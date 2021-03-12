Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a few days, about a million Kentuckians will have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which, according to health experts, is a good sign.

Lexington physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says as more people get vaccinated the closer we’ll be to herd immunity.

Thursday night, President Biden announced states should make vaccines available to all adults by May 1. Stanton says that goal is certainly possible with three COVID-19 vaccines now available, and perhaps a fourth one on the way.

“When we have a lot of pharmacies, a lot of clinics administering the vaccines, that’s going to crank up access to the vaccines very quickly,” Dr. Stanton said. “The Johnson and Johnson vaccine makes that possible because it doesn’t take extreme measures to protect it, cool it, freeze it, store it, that sort of thing.”

However, he says the challenge will be enhancing vaccine access in rural areas.

President Biden is hoping Americans can gather together for the Fourth of July. Dr. Stanton believes that’s possible too. He says, by that time, enough people who want the vaccine should have had access to the vaccine.

