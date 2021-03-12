‘Live with love’: Magoffin County church offers flood relief

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Salyersville Church of Christ is working to help its community recover after weeks of weather hit the surrounding communities hard.

“That’s what we’re to do,” said Ronald Thacker, the church minister. “To have compassion to those who are needy. And right now, these people, they’re in need.”

With some homes still working to get back on track following the ice storm in late February, the flooding from last week just added an extra layer of damage to many.

“We can’t replace everything that they’ve lost. But, somehow, we want to show them that we care and God cares and we love ‘em,” said Thacker.

Now, with the help of volunteers and some out-of-state organizations like Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. and Disaster Assistance Church of Christ, the church is serving hundreds of families in need.

“And that’s what we’re here to do. Just trying to help and show people that there’s another way of living,” said church member Nathan Merritt. “You don’t have to live with hate. You know, live with love.”

According to Thacker, the congregation is excited for an opportunity to help its neighbors.

“This is our community. This is where we live,” he said. “This is where our neighbors are at. This is where our friends are at.”

Gloria and Jim Harrington, with Disaster Assistance COC, said that attitude was obvious in many communities across the region as the two volunteers from Alabama traveled to provide warm meals to families in Eastern Kentucky.

“They’re so grateful and they’re so humble. And almost every person we meet says they know somebody who’s worse off than they are,” said Gloria. ”Even though they’ve lost everything, they’re more worried about their neighbor or someone else. ”

The church plans to continue the outreach until all of the flood buckets, food boxes, and other items are gone.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.