Madison County farmers donating hay to farmers in Lee County after flooding washed out hay supplies

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations of hay were dropped off to farmers in Lee County at the Lee County Community Center on Thursday by farmers from Madison County.

Dr. Ryan Reams is a veterinarian in Beattyville and said he put a call out on Facebook for donations and his post grew from shares. Five trailer loads of hay were dropped off.

One farmer told WYMT his pastures flooded and he lost his hay and some cows in the floodwaters.

”Provide this livestock with something to eat on a daily basis, said Dr. Reams. “So without this incoming hay, there’s no food source readily available,” he added.

Hay donations have been taken place for nearly one week. Dr. Reams said he expects the hay to help more than 30 farmers feed their livestock.

“We really appreciate it, and they’ve all been really great about it,” said Lee County farmer Benny Todd.

Dr. Reams added some hay has even come from Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

