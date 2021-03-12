Advertisement

Miles, Johnson named 11th Region Players of the Year

Miss Basketball, Mr. Basketball winners announced April 18
Johnson recently became the school’s all-time scoring leader and ranks eighth in all-time scoring in Lexington(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tennessee signee Brooklynn Miles and future Bellarmine Knight Ben Johnson were named the 11th Region Girls and Boys Players of the Year, it was announced on Friday by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

Miles, who plays at Franklin Co., leads the Flyers with 16.5 points-per-game. Franklin Co. (12-5) is undefeated in region play.

Johnson, who recently became Lexington Catholic’s all-time leading scorer, is averaging 26.9 points-per-game. The Knights (19-1) will be one of the favorites to win the boys’ 11th Region title.

Here is the complete list of Player of the Year winners:

2021 Regional Players of the Year/Miss Basketball Candidates

Region 1: Cayson Conner – Marshall County

Region 2: Sadie Wurth – Henderson County

Region 3: Aleigha Mucker – Breckinridge County

Region 4: Lucy Patterson – Warren East

Region 5: Ella Thompson - Bethlehem

Region 6: Tiarra East - Butler

Region 7: Taylor Price – Louisville Central

Region 8: Brynna Blackburn – South Oldham

Region 9: Brie Crittendon - Ryle

Region 10: Mya Meredith – Scott High

Region 11: Brooklynn Miles – Franklin County

Region 12: Macey Blevins – Wayne County

Region 13: Mikkah Siler - Williamsburg

Region 14: Lexy Lynch – Owsley County

Region 15: Katie Moore – Floyd Central

Region 16: Harley Paynter – Boyd County

2021 Regional Players of the Year/Mr. Basketball Candidates

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas – McCracken County

Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon - Marshall County

Region 2: Destin Allen – Webster County

Region 3: Nash Divine – Muhlenberg County

Region 4: Isaiah Mason – Bowling Green

Region 5: Jaquias Franklin – Elizabethtown

Region 6: Devin Perry – DeSales

Region 7: Cameron Pope – Male

Region 8: Kelly Niece – Simon Kenton

Region 9: Sam Vinson – Highlands

Region 10: Grant Profitt – Scott High

Region 11: Ben Johnson – Lexington Catholic

Region 12: Kade Grundy – Somerset

Region 13: Jevonte Turner – Knox Central

Region 14: Jaz Johnson – Wolfe County

Region 15: Isaiah May – Johnson Central

Region 16: Mason Moore – Rowan County

