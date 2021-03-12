Miles, Johnson named 11th Region Players of the Year
Miss Basketball, Mr. Basketball winners announced April 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tennessee signee Brooklynn Miles and future Bellarmine Knight Ben Johnson were named the 11th Region Girls and Boys Players of the Year, it was announced on Friday by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
Miles, who plays at Franklin Co., leads the Flyers with 16.5 points-per-game. Franklin Co. (12-5) is undefeated in region play.
Johnson, who recently became Lexington Catholic’s all-time leading scorer, is averaging 26.9 points-per-game. The Knights (19-1) will be one of the favorites to win the boys’ 11th Region title.
Here is the complete list of Player of the Year winners:
2021 Regional Players of the Year/Miss Basketball Candidates
Region 1: Cayson Conner – Marshall County
Region 2: Sadie Wurth – Henderson County
Region 3: Aleigha Mucker – Breckinridge County
Region 4: Lucy Patterson – Warren East
Region 5: Ella Thompson - Bethlehem
Region 6: Tiarra East - Butler
Region 7: Taylor Price – Louisville Central
Region 8: Brynna Blackburn – South Oldham
Region 9: Brie Crittendon - Ryle
Region 10: Mya Meredith – Scott High
Region 11: Brooklynn Miles – Franklin County
Region 12: Macey Blevins – Wayne County
Region 13: Mikkah Siler - Williamsburg
Region 14: Lexy Lynch – Owsley County
Region 15: Katie Moore – Floyd Central
Region 16: Harley Paynter – Boyd County
2021 Regional Players of the Year/Mr. Basketball Candidates
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Noah Dumas – McCracken County
Region 1 Co-Candidate: Zion Harmon - Marshall County
Region 2: Destin Allen – Webster County
Region 3: Nash Divine – Muhlenberg County
Region 4: Isaiah Mason – Bowling Green
Region 5: Jaquias Franklin – Elizabethtown
Region 6: Devin Perry – DeSales
Region 7: Cameron Pope – Male
Region 8: Kelly Niece – Simon Kenton
Region 9: Sam Vinson – Highlands
Region 10: Grant Profitt – Scott High
Region 11: Ben Johnson – Lexington Catholic
Region 12: Kade Grundy – Somerset
Region 13: Jevonte Turner – Knox Central
Region 14: Jaz Johnson – Wolfe County
Region 15: Isaiah May – Johnson Central
Region 16: Mason Moore – Rowan County
