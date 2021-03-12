No. 11 Kansas withdraws from Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19
The decision sends No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program.
The decision sends No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols.
They were due to play the Longhorns in the semifinal round. Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.