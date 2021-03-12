Advertisement

No. 11 Kansas withdraws from Big 12 tourney due to COVID-19

The decision sends No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State.
Kansas head coach Bill Self during the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas
Kansas head coach Bill Self during the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program.

The decision sends No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols.

They were due to play the Longhorns in the semifinal round. Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.

