Advertisement

No need to lose sleep over shift to daylight saving time

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set...
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour.(Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.

The sun will still come up, though the dawn’s early light will break through later than it has during the months of standard time and the twilight’s last gleaming will extend deeper into the evening.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.
The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States.(Source: AP)

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March...
Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Cuomo: ‘I am not going to resign’
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Part of busy Lexington road closed due to fire
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit
KHSAA Basketball
11th Region boys’ and girls’ championships to air on CW Lexington, WKYT.com