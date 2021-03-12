Part of busy Lexington road closed due to fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of a busy Lexington road is closed right now due to a fire.

Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington police officer saw smoke coming from a building on Winchester Road, just inside New Circle.

Firefighters and police have a portion of Winchester Rd blocked off. A commercial business caught fire earlier today. They’re expecting the stretch of road between Loudon and Liberty to be closed for several hours. I’ll have details at 4,5 & 6 @WKYT #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/IN823zOQKA — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) March 12, 2021

They say the fire was well underway by the time firefighters arrived and more fire crews had to be called in.

We’re told the building that caught fire had multiple floors, which caused issues for firefighters because they had to ventilate the roof.

The fire is now under control.

Firefighters don’t know if the building was occupied, but they don’t believe anyone was inside by the time they were called there.

Winchester Road will likely be closed in that area for several hours, possibly into the evening rush hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

