Red Cross helping feed flood victims in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flood relief efforts continue throughout eastern Kentucky.

The American Red Cross is on the ground, helping families in need. They say more than 800 homes in the region are destroyed or majorly damaged from flooding.

In Jackson, a soup kitchen at the First Church of God. People volunteering there say it’s all about neighbors being neighbors.

The @RedCross is here volunteering and bringing hot meals to victims of flooding in Breathitt County.



Hear from a feeding emergency response driver at noon on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/8wAjQFMzHU — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) March 12, 2021

Anyone who is a victim of the flooding can come to pick up a hot meal. More than 3,000 people were given meals at the location Thursday and workers tell us they’ll probably top that number today.

People can get multiple meals and many have done just that to then deliver food to neighbors or friends during this time. People are being fed at the location twice a day.

