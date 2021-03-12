Advertisement

Red Cross helping feed flood victims in Breathitt County

In Jackson, a soup kitchen at the First Church of God. People volunteering there say it’s all...
In Jackson, a soup kitchen at the First Church of God. People volunteering there say it’s all about neighbors being neighbors.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Flood relief efforts continue throughout eastern Kentucky.

The American Red Cross is on the ground, helping families in need. They say more than 800 homes in the region are destroyed or majorly damaged from flooding.

WKYT to host ‘Day of Giving’ to help American Red Cross with flood relief

In Jackson, a soup kitchen at the First Church of God. People volunteering there say it’s all about neighbors being neighbors.

Anyone who is a victim of the flooding can come to pick up a hot meal. More than 3,000 people were given meals at the location Thursday and workers tell us they’ll probably top that number today.

People can get multiple meals and many have done just that to then deliver food to neighbors or friends during this time. People are being fed at the location twice a day.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March...
Opening day arrives for Lexington’s new entertainment complex

Latest News

Neighbors say when the water went down, it took the riverbank with it.
‘Tiring’ flood cleanup continues in Franklin County
Lexington physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says as more people get vaccinated the closer we’ll be to...
Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible
American Red Cross Helping Flood Victims Todd Bivens with R-J Corman Railroad Group
American Red Cross Helping Flood Victims Todd Bivens with R-J Corman Railroad Group
Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible
Lexington doctor says President Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal is possible