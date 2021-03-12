Advertisement

Sayre boys & girls battle opponents in basketball doubleheader provided by PrepSpin

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has partnered with PrepSpin to provide high school sports viewing to a larger audience.

Friday, March 12, we have another doubleheader for you.

The Sayre Spartans close out the regular season at home against Whitefield Academy out of Louisville. The Spartans (9-6) are coming off a 69-59 win against Kentucky Country Day Tuesday night. Whitefield is just 1-19 on the season.

The Sayre Lady Spartans host Boyle County in the season finale at the C.V. Whitney Gymnasium. Boyle County brings a 10-5 record into this matchup while Sayre is 12-3.

