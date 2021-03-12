The end of UK men’s basketball season impacts Lexington bars and restaurants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball season is the end of fans crowding at Lexington bars and restaurants to watch the games.

“We’ll be every table taken, every seat taken, in years past we’ve squeezed in folding tables and we’ll find a way, if there’s space and people can sit around it we’ll find a place for it,” Banners Bar and Grill Co-Manager Chris Geisler said about a typical, pre-COVID basketball season.

It’s the kind of business that could score some extra points for the restaurant industry while they’re still dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

“When UK plays, if they play a game on Saturday night against a good opponent whether it’s in March or not, that’s several thousand dollars in sales,” Geisler said.

While the tournaments are still a draw for basketball fans in general, that missed basket at the final buzzer of Thursday’s game against Mississippi State is a missed opportunity for Lexington bars and restaurants for a major increase in business.

“It’s still going to be better than last March because we didn’t even get to have any kind of tournament, so we’re grateful for that,” Geisler said. “But, as somebody who makes their living in this industry, you’d like to see them go as far as possible.”

Thursday’s game was a tough loss for Geisler as a bar manager and a UK fan.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.