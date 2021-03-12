Advertisement

Three Forks Historical Center and Museum in Beattyville cleaning up after flooding

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a dumpster full of debris outside and old pictures of Beattyville’s history laid out on tables inside the Three Forks Historical Center and Museum.

“Things come and go, the history, it’s there, it’s past, present and it’s future,” said volunteer Sherree Nations.

Those with the museum said they were able to go inside last Wednesday. They said the water was knee-deep.

“We had crews come in, some strong guys, and they were able to pick up the display cabinets and put them up on boards so the air could get underneath,” said Dedra Brandenburg, Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Director.

Brandenburg said the museum has had 10 to 12 volunteers daily to help with the clean-up process.

“A few days after the flood, well yeah I’ve been up here, it’s just tremendous the amount of work that needs to be done,” said Nations.

Those with the museum used floor sweep to clean up the dirt left behind from floodwaters.

“Right now, it’s emergency, get everything in totes that’s dry and get it out of the way,” said Brandenburg. “It’s going to be a long process getting those back open,” she added.

“Come over, learn about your history and what a gem we have here, and let’s help get it back open,” added Brandenburg.

The museum is in need of blank photo albums with sleeves inside and plastic totes. If you would like, you can donate to the museum’s clean-up efforts here.

