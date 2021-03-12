‘Tiring’ flood cleanup continues in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Franklin County residents are still putting the pieces back together after the floods.

Some people just got back into their homes a matter of days ago.

The people we’ve talked to after the flood say it was scary when the floodwaters rose so quickly, and now, what the water left behind is still scaring them.

We spoke with a man who rents a home on Travis Circle who showed us his backyard, or what used to be his backyard. He said floodwaters came up to about knee depth inside the home and when they went away they took his deck and part of the hill with it.

When the flood waters in Franklin County went away, destruction like this was left. I spoke with some homeowners about the clean up effort and one told me it was just trying, physically and mentally. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/wB4u2s7C3C — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 12, 2021

He told us he’s nervous about what will happen if the river rises again. Will it take this whole hillside with it?

A woman who lives along Elkhorn Creek tells us her home wasn’t damaged, but she says she was closed in by water for days.

“It’s very scary to watch what water can take, mainly earth as you can tell,” Dawn Morris said. “It’s taken a great deal of work with my landlord to move a lot of things out of the way to find what’s left of a holler.”

Most of the homeowners we spoke with tell us they’re grateful it wasn’t worse, but the clean-up effort is just tiring, physically and mentally.

