Two women injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two women are being treated after a shooting Thursday night in Lexington.

It happened after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Triple Crown Parkway and Nelson Avenue.

Police tell us the two women suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooter was in a red car.

Right now, they don’t know what led to the shooting.

