Two women injured in Lexington shooting
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two women are being treated after a shooting Thursday night in Lexington.
It happened after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Triple Crown Parkway and Nelson Avenue.
Police tell us the two women suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say the shooter was in a red car.
Right now, they don’t know what led to the shooting.
