VACCINE TEAM | Finding an appointment and specifically the J&J vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Where is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available in central Kentucky?

Here’s the best tool we found to see which vaccines being used at different vaccination sites. Check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new search tool vaccinefinder.org. It details whether a location has doses in stock and which type of vaccine.

If they are vaccinating so many people each day, why in Laurel County can I not even get on the list?

We understand the whole vaccination process can be confusing and sometimes frustrating because finding an available appointment isn’t easy.

Searching online for an appointment elsewhere could also pay off especially if you’re able to do a little driving. With more pharmacies now offering online scheduling for vaccinations, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.

In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to local health departments and regional vaccination sites, it is making doses available at hospitals and select Kroger and Walmart locations.

In your area, Baptist Health is offering vaccinations along with the Corbin Walmart and Kroger locations in London and Corbin. When we checked the scheduling portals this afternoon, we did find available appointments for next week at the Corbin Walmart, but we didn’t find any available appointments at the two Kroger locations. That can all change so check their sites often. We did find numerous available appointments at Kroger in Somerset.

The federal government is sending doses each week to more than 100 Walgreens and independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group. When we checked, the nearest Walgreens with appointments available was in Corbin.

To search and find various vaccination sites, try the state’s vaccine map or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new search tool vaccinefinder.org

Our best advice, don’t give up. Keep checking these online appointment search tools, especially at different times during the day.

