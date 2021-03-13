Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More active weather kicks off next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have a few scattered showers around for Sunday, a more action-packed week is setting up for this next week ahead with the chance for strong to severe storms.

Dry conditions will continue through this evening and tonight for most of the Commonwealth. Some showers will still be possible across southern Kentucky, but generally, it will be relatively isolated and scattered. Temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side as we dip down through the 40s and eventually even into the 30s overnight. Winds will stay light to moderate, adding a touch of wind chill as well.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s across much of the region, with 40s across southern and western Kentucky. Dry conditions will begin the day, but as we get into the afternoon and evening, a warm front rises back into our region and could fire up a few scattered showers. While we won’t experience any washout conditions, you may want to keep rain gear on hand just in case. Highs by Sunday afternoon are expected only to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

As we get into the next workweek, we’ll have two systems that we’re watching. Monday will bring in the first system with widespread showers and some thunderstorms. This early week system could put down some heavy rainfall for some areas, but the main threat would only be localized high water issues. We’ll dry out slightly on Tuesday and the start of Wednesday before then our second system arrives. At this timing, models have been shifting the timing of this second wave around so more changes could occur, but right now, it looks like it’ll move in by Wednesday evening and through Thursday. This second system looks to have the potential to bring widespread thunderstorms to our region and even a widespread severe threat that runs from southern Ohio and through the deep south, so we would be included in that.

