Ally Blake’s Forecast | Scattered Showers This Weekend

After an 11 day stretch of dry days, we are going to start a run on wetter weather for the week to come.

Good Morning! This weekend is looking to be more of the gloomy side and with spring forward coming to us tomorrow, as you move your clocks ahead you may as well just stay in bed. Waking up on your Saturday morning, thing are off to a cloudy start and temps are in the 40′s. Gustier winds are also possible at times. Some showers will move through to the south and west throughout the day, central Kentucky and towards the north will stay drier. We will get into the mid 50′s by the end of the day.

Sunday is a bit of the same. Temps will be a bit cooler closer to 50 degrees and scattered showers. Starting off of the work week will be stormy and temperatures will hover around average at 50 degrees. Thunder and heavier rounds of rain are possible. Temperatures will surge back up to the mid 60′s Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances to follow. The end of the week another system moves in and will cut back temperatures.

