‘Appalachia Rises,’ God’s Pantry Food Bank team up to serve Beattyville flood victims

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Lee County families went home with fresh food and other supplies Saturday.

Appalachia Rises and God’s Pantry Food Bank helped serve flood victims at the Lee County Community Center. With the flood waters receded, people living there said, now, the real work is beginning.

Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson said looking across the county from the community center, it’s hard to see the devastation caused by floodwaters. He said every business but two was damaged in the floods.

“It’s something Mother Nature put on us and we’re just going to have to dig out and go on,” he said.

Volunteer and Lee County resident Lori Dykes said there is still a lot of need. She said the inside of the community center has been filled up with donations five times.

“We had one lady that didn’t know this was up and running and was actually living on chips,” Dykes said.

The food given out included healthy and nutritious ingredients for meals, including milk, dairy items, fresh tomatoes from AppHarvest and two different kinds of meat protein.

One by one, trunks were loaded by people from the area, and across the country.

Now, the community is getting back on its feet with farmers bringing in hay, and produce grown in eastern Kentucky being delivered to restock kitchens.

“They’re grown without pesticides, and that is part of our mission to provide health food to the food insecure,” said AppHarvest Chief Operating Officer Marcella Butler.

Those needing assistance with food can find local programs on the God’s Pantry Food Bank website.

Anyone needing help with flood relief can fill out an application on Appalachia Rises’ website.

