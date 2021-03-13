Advertisement

Cam’Ron Fletcher enters transfer portal

Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher has entered the transfer portal.

He appeared in eight games with one start this season. He scored 15 points, adding 15 rebounds and five steals.

“Although this season did not go the way any of us wanted to, being a part of the Kentucky men’s basketball program has been a great experience,” Fletcher said. “I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates and especially the Big Blue Nation for making my time here so special. I grew so much this season, not only on the court but as a man and I’ll be forever thankful for this opportunity. However, with careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is in my best interest to explore other options and enter my name into the transfer portal.”

The St. Louis native began his collegiate career with his best overall performance of the season in an 81-45 win over Morehead State. Fletcher scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and added five boards, three assists and a steal.

“Cam came so far as a teammate and as a player this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He improved in all areas and I wish he would have had more opportunities to show everything he worked on. He matured as a person this season and I know he will have great success in whatever path he chooses. I support his decision and I will do anything to help him with his career.”

