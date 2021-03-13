Cornerback Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football received a commitment from three-star cornerback Andre Stewart on Friday. The 6-foot corner is out of Snellville, Georgia and was previously committed to Auburn.
Stewart is ranked as the 37th-best corner in the nation (247Sports) in the 2022 recruiting class.
