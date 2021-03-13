Diallo traded to Pistons
Former Wildcat will be restricted free agent at end of season
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WKYT) - Oklahoma City is trading former Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons, in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, ESPN is reporting.
Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points per game this season.
Diallo will be a restricted free agent following the season.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.