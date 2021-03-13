Diallo traded to Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WKYT) - Oklahoma City is trading former Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo to the Detroit Pistons, in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, ESPN is reporting.

Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points per game this season.

Diallo will be a restricted free agent following the season.

