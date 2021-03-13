Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Herbert Jones had 21 points and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-68 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on. Top-seeded Alabama faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.

Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left, their first edge since the opening basket.

