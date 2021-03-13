Advertisement

Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

Herbert Jones had 21 points for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks the ball against Tennessee in the second half of an NCAA college...
Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks the ball against Tennessee in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Herbert Jones had 21 points and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-68 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points,  including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on. Top-seeded Alabama faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.

Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left, their first edge since the opening basket.

