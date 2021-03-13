Advertisement

Errors haunt No. 9 Kentucky in 3-1 loss to No. 5 Florida

All three errors led to unearned runs for the Gators.
Florida beats Kentucky again.
Florida beats Kentucky again.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) - Three critical errors cost No. 9 Kentucky softball in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to No. 5 Florida.

All three errors led to unearned runs for the Gators.

The Wildcats (19-2, 0-2 SEC) scored first for the second straight day thanks to a solo shot from Grace Baalman.

Miranda Stoddard was strong in relief Saturday throwing 3.2 scoreless innings.

Game three of the series will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and shown live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Kentucky was unable to take advantage of its opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and not scoring a run in the top of the first inning with a runner in scoring position and nobody out.

