Advertisement

Georgetown clobbers Campbellsville, 27-6

Tigers now 3-1
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Darius Barbour caught 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown to lead Georgetown to a 27-6 win on Friday over Campbellsville.

Georgetown quarterback Zach Dampier was 13-26-1, throwing for a score and running for another.

The game was tied 6-6 at the half.

Georgetown (3-1) is set to host Bethel next Friday.

Campbellsville (1-3) will host Univ. of the Cumberlands on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
This is the family's favorite old picture of Parker and his younger sister.
Bourbon County family hopes to spread awareness after 13-year-old son died of meningitis
A teen was critically injured in a shooting on Augusta Drive in Lexington.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Lexington
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new cases; vaccination eligibility for phase 1C to expand
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire

Latest News

Diallo traded to Pistons
UK hammers Georgia State 16-1.
Kentucky hammers Georgia State 16-1 in series opener
Three-star CB Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky
Cornerback Andre Stewart commits to Kentucky
Florida beats Kentucky 3-1.
No. 5 Florida tops No. 9 Kentucky 3-1 in series opener