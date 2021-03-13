Georgetown clobbers Campbellsville, 27-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Darius Barbour caught 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown to lead Georgetown to a 27-6 win on Friday over Campbellsville.

Georgetown quarterback Zach Dampier was 13-26-1, throwing for a score and running for another.

The game was tied 6-6 at the half.

Georgetown (3-1) is set to host Bethel next Friday.

Campbellsville (1-3) will host Univ. of the Cumberlands on Friday.

