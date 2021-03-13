Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 679 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths Saturday

(wagm)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 679 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 415,770 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 3.98%.

Officials also reported 16 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,966.

At least 519 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 121 in the ICU and 71 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple wants to stay anonymous but the husband told lottery officials he doesn’t play Cash...
Frankfort couple hits it big in the Kentucky Lottery on their 30-year anniversary
Fire officials say the call came in just before 11:30 Friday morning when a passing Lexington...
Busy Lexington road back open after fire
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Are people dying from the vaccines?
Authorities found Lauren Reesor’s car abandoned in a remote part of Stamping Ground late...
Missing teen found dead in Scott County
File image
Two women injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Alabama's Herbert Jones dunks the ball against Tennessee in the second half of an NCAA college...
Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis
Florida beats Kentucky again.
Errors haunt No. 9 Kentucky in 3-1 loss to No. 5 Florida
Kentucky's Cam'Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Cam’Ron Fletcher enters transfer portal
Morehead State dropped its second game in as many weeks, falling at Presbyterian, 31-16
Morehead St. falls at Presbyterian, 31-16