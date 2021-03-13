Advertisement

House panel tabulates what impeachment petitioners owe

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky legislative panel is presenting bills charging thousands of dollars in costs to the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office.

Media outlets report the House Impeachment Committee on Friday sent letters charging the petitioners more than $62,000 collectively.

Petitioners against Gov. Andy Beshear will be asked to pay $42,444.

Petitioners against Attorney General Daniel Cameron will face a $7,597 bill.

Petitioners against state Rep. Robert Goforth will face a bill of $12,457.

The petitioners will have the ability to object. Some of the petitioners have signaled that they will object to the bills.

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Brandalin Foster with Habitat for Humanity
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.
